A new symptom of COVID-19? Dermatologist says keep an eye on your toes

(WBNG) – Taylor Bolton of Oneonta noticed something was "off" about her toes a month ago.

Bolton’s right foot, and parts of her left foot, had become swollen, red and itchy.

At first, it didn’t bother her too much and didn’t affect the away she went about her day.

Eventually, she decided to go to her local hospital, where she says doctors were stumped.

“I actually had three providers come and look at it because nobody was sure exactly what it was,” Bolton told 12 News.

Dr. Joseph Newmark is a board certified dermatologist in Vestal, and believes elements like the discoloring of the toes can be a possible indication of something called “COVID toes.”

“[It] has a similar appearance, where you get this purple discoloration,” Dr. Newmark says. “It can involve the toes, it can involve the ankles or the bottom of the feet.”

Dr. Newmark explained that there is not much known about “COVID toes,” but says it could be helpful in the body’s fight against COVID-19.

“The good news is is that if you do get it, you're more likely to have a benign course for COVID-19, which is good,” Dr. Newmark said. “It could be that their body's immune system is activated more rapidly, so it helps to clear the virus.”

“COVID toes” has not been classified as an official symptom of COVID-19, but Dr. Newmark told 12 News there has been a push from those in the dermatology community to add it to the CDC’s list.

Dr. Newmark recommends anyone experiencing “COVID toes” to immediately contact their doctor, and even consider self-isolating to slow the spread.

“Importantly, if you do get it, and then you go out and interact with people, you could be at high risk of spreading the virus,” Dr. Newmark says.

Bolton told 12 News she was tested for COVID-19, and while her tests come back negative, she is currently trying to get an antibody test to find out more information about where her condition originated from.