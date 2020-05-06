A parade of students honor Vestal elementary teachers

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Parents and students of Vestal Hills elementary school lined up for a "Drive-by" parade for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The drive-by event was organized by the PTA and the Principal of Vestal Hills Elementary.

Teachers lined up in front of the school to say hello to the students they miss dearly.

Many students were holding signs that said "Thank You!" and "We Love You!"

"Everyone leaves feeling really great inside just knowing that we are all in this together and just knowing that the teachers will know that we appreciate all they are doing." said Parent Stephanie Matthews.

Matthews continues, "everything has changed now with the distanced learning and they had to adapt all of the online learning for that, so they are working harder than ever and we just want to let them know we appreciate all that they are doing for us."

The parade even brought students together, while the parade was lining up many students were seen hanging out windows interacting with all their friends in a safe way.

