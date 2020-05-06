A sting that can kill: why local beekeepers are concerned about the new ‘Murder Hornet’

BERKSHIRE (WBNG) -- As the new Asian Hornet enters the U.S., local beekeepers are worried about the domino effect it could create in both bees and humans.

Berkshire Hills farm beekeeper, Bob Finch, has been in the bee business for nearly 50 years and is a fifth generation beekeeper. He says the bee population has endured a lot, but not as much as it's going through currently.

Now with the new Asian Hornet, otherwise known as the "murder hornet", entering the U.S. through Washington State, he fears this could be detrimental to what he's been working so hard to keep alive.

"Other bees have been able to evolve around the Asian Hornet," said Finch. "Mellifera bees here have not had that opportunity to evolve with them, so they're defenseless, our bees are defenseless, not like the Asian bees."

It's not just the overall bee population Finch says he's worried about. He says it's the domino effect that would cost, such as how our local farms would be hit.

Honeybees help create one-third of our food supply, which Finch says is already having trouble because of so many other problems bees are facing. He added, saying, "We don't need another stressor on our bees anywhere in the U.S. Our bees are very stressed at times."

Finch says it's best for everyone to keep an eye out and inform officials right away if it is seen. Reminder, it can look very similar to that of the less threatening type of bee, the European Hornet, so make sure you can tell those apart first.

You can report an Asian Hornet sighting to the New York State Department of Agriculture.