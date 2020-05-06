Binghamton student taking part in Esports tournament to benefit COVID-19 relief

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Esports industry is growing rapidly, and those who take part say its gaining an even bigger following amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Ahr is a junior at Binghamton University, and is the treasurer of the Video Game Association. The club has about 300 members who compete in tournaments.

Michael is hopeful the program will continue to grow and said during the pandemic "more people are interested in playing it because there's not much else to do right now. There are tons of online tournaments that are getting way more entrants than any physical tournament has gotten, simply because it's easier to access."

Michael recently won the inaugural America East Invitational, and now is competing in a much bigger tournament - the SUNY Chancellor Challenge.

The challenge has about 40 schools participating, with two students per school. The tournament has a $20,000 prize pool, which will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts through the #SUNYTogether fund. Each game has a prize worth $2,000, which will be donated to the student emergency fund at the winner's school.

"I'm happy I can try to help the school dealing with the emergency fund. I know a lot of people are impacted by COVID-19, me too, so it's nice to try to win this for other students in general. I think I have a good chance at winning it anyway," said Michael.

The SUNY Chancellor Challenge is a three-week tournament. There is one week remaining, and so far Michael has won every game he has competed in.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.