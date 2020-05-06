Broome County Correctional Facility reports 0 active COVID-19 cases, other updates

Broome County May 6 coronavirus update:

County updates:

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office says there are zero active cases of the coronavirus at the correctional facility as of May 6.

That is according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

In addition to this announcement, Garnar says Broome County will serve as the COVID-19 database for the Southern Tier.

As a key component to reopen, Governor Andrew Cuomo says each region must have a center where new infections, contact tracing and hospital capacities are monitored.

The county executive says expects to have a plan to present to the governor for reopening before May 15 when New York On-Pause expires.

Coronavirus numbers:

A 23rd person has died from the coronavirus in Broome County. Garnar says the victim was a male in his 80s.

225 people have recovered from the virus.

In total, 343 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

Garnar encourages everyone to continue wearing their masks as the county prepares to reopen.