Cold weather could put this year’s local apple harvest in jeopardy

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- As cold weather makes its way toward the Southern Tier, local farmers are worried about the climate changes.

For apples, farmers say they are a delicate fruit to grow, and this weekend's weather could severely damage this year's crop.

"If it gets colder than 28 degrees, I'm going to have a little damage. If it gets down to 20 degrees, I'm not going to have a crop," said Dave Johnson, co-owner and farmer at Apple Hills.

Johnson says his apples are at a critical time for growth. Any drastic changes in temperature can be devastating.

"We are at the stage just before bloom, it's called 'pink'. If we have another 70 degree day, we'll have lots of bloom here," said Johnson.

If the temperatures drop before the buds can bloom, this year's harvest won't look the same.

"Once you get passed bloom, yes, you can have weather events, hail marks, or whatever on your apples, but you have apples. Right now is when you can wind up with nothing," said Johnson.

In his 40 years of growing apples, Johnson says he's only seen one year where crops failed. With the pandemic already causing a strain on small businesses, he says losing apples will be another hit.

"All of our livelihood as a farmer is ruled by the weather. Sometimes we're blessed, and sometimes we get a little kick once in awhile," said Johnson.

Johnson says Apple Hills grows other fruit besides apples. Blueberries, Johnson says is a hardier crop, and should be ready to pick in July.