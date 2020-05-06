Cool, cloudy, showers

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.20” 60% High 52 (48-54) Wind E becoming N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing. Low 34 (30-36) Wind NW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 56 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 G 20 mph

We'll be cool again today, but with a low tracking through to our south, we'll have clouds and showers in the forecast. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday. A cold front will move in late in the day giving us another round of showers.

A low passing to our south will give us a north/northwest wind Friday. This north flow will continue through the weekend. The low will give us showers, and the north wind will bring in unseasonably cold air. With the chilly air, snow showers are possible.

A large body of high pressure will put sunshine back in the forecast Tuesday.

