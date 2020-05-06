‘COVID Cleaning Closet’: One local church’s mission to spread hope, not germs

OWEGO (WBNG) -- One local church is stepping up to the plate, making sure their neighbors have everything they need to stay safe.

On Friday, May 1, Gospel Chapel in Owego started the "COVID Cleaning Closet," providing free cleaning supplies to any and all who need it.

The cleaning care package includes a bucket, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and more.

You'll even get hand sanitizer, which was donated by Waterman's Distillery in Apalachin.

Gospel Chapel leaders say they're overjoyed by the response they've received from the community.

"We've had a great response on both ends, we've had people contacting us for stuff. We've also had people contacting us to donate. We've had people who have no connection to our church reach out and ask how they can give," Gospel Chapel Board Member Angela Fey said.

While community members are stepping up to help, Gospel Chapel Pastor Andy Fey says he's surprised how far their cause has spread.

"We've gotten contributions and donations from other states. People sending donations to support this because they really like what we're doing," Fey explained.

As for the inspiration for the cause, the Fey's say now more than ever, is an important time to spread hope.

"We just want to make sure that people know that they're loved, and that they're seen during a time when a lot of people just feel alone and isolated. We want them to know that we see them, and we love them, and they're a valued member of our community," Angela Fey said.

If you're in need of cleaning supplies, or you wish to help the cause, there are multiple ways to get in touch with Gospel Chapel.

You can visit their Facebook page here, or you can e-mail them at GospelChapelOwego@gmail.com.

You can also text them at 607-444-1633.

If you're able to make a donation, you can donate to their PayPal account here. You can also send a paper check through the mail to 203 North Avenue in Owego.