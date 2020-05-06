Cuomo: Most new COVID-19 patients in NY not working, older

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

The governor released a survey that found retirees accounted for 37% of hospitalizations during the survey period and another 46% were unemployed.

Almost three-quarters were 51 years or older.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says rising coronavirus infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area show that other states may be reopening too quickly.