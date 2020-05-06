Endicott Police ask public for assistance finding missing man

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department continues to search for 30-year-old Dominic Davy.

Police are requesting residents and businesses to review security footage they have from April 10 between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m.

He was last seen on April 10 at 4 a.m. at his residence on Moss Avenue wearing a dark colored shirt, shorts and gray and orange sneakers.

Davy is a black male described to be around 6 feet tall.

His vehicle, a brown Jeep, was found in the 400 block of River Terrance on April 10.

Police say "numerous leads" have been pursued.

Criminal activity is not expected but has not been ruled out, they say.

Anyone with information about Davy's disappearance is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department.