Endicott to enforce 2019 trash pick-up guidelines

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The village of Endicott will enforce changes to the way the municipality collects garbage.

The village is requiring residents to put all garbage in a can with a tight fitting lid that weighs no more than 50 pounds. The can must not be more than 35 gallons, up from 20 gallons previously.

Additionally, residents are limited to three cans per week and are no longer allowed to put bags on the curb.

Supervisor to Endicott Code Enforcement and Fire Marshall Brian Botsford tells 12 News these new rules were put in place in March 2019 but were not enforced.

Botsford says the move is a solution to village sanitation issues. He says he hopes it will help "cleanup" the village.

Botsford says warnings will be issued to people who do not comply with code enforcement but the village will give people time to adjust to the changes.