Johnson City bus drivers take on big role in meal programs

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - With schools closed for the rest of the academic year the BOCES pandemic-meal program will continue.

Johnson City Transportation Director Louis Castellucci says they will deliver meals through June.

The extension is good news, not only for participants, but for one Johnson City bus drivers like Ziggy Calvasina.

"We're fortunate to be in that position where we do have work to do," says Calvasina. "A lot of people don't and I can't imagine what that's like for them,"

Calvasina and Johnson City transportation play a big role helping out with the meal program and they say they are happy to be part of the program.

The drivers have began to think about what could happen once it's time to begin driving kids to school again.

"We don't know what they are going to tell us, are they going to tell us we are going to sit how many on a bus, we don't know," Castellucci says.

"It's almost an impossibility when your'e transporting 45 to 48 high school kids and you've got seating for 44," said Calvasina.

For now, if you see a yellow school bus riding around town, it could just be Calsavina, who is still able to do what he loves.

"I love the kids, I really enjoy doing this, it's an extended family," he told 12 News.

