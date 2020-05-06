(WBNG) -- A local nonprofit, Improve Norwich Now (I.N.N.), has launched a new opportunity for local businesses in Chenango County.

I.N.N. formed a partnership to launch "Give Have Need", an online option for buying gift cards for any local businesses. The system is all-inclusive with participating businesses from the following categories: beverages, desserts, dining, entertainment, gaming, health benefit, lodging, personal care, property maintenance, and recreation.

Businesses who want to participate become partners with I.N.N., which will work with each business to establish how gift card sales will be handled since every business has unique needs and ways of tracking gift cards.

Community members purchase gift cards once a local business posts their gift card for sale on Give Have Need, and a small fee to cover the cost of the transaction is applied. All proceeds of each sale of the gift card purchase, minus a small processing fee, are delivered to your favorite local business.

Gift cards can be purchased and used immediately if the business is still operating, or they can be saved.

For more information, visit their website, find them on Facebook at Give Have Need, or call 607-238-3392.