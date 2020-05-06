Number 5 and Lampy’s to combine into McCoy’s Chophouse, opening date unknown amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- The owner of Number 5 in Binghamton and Lampy's in Endicott tells 12 News the two will transition into one new restaurant called McCoy's Chophouse, planning to open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of the new restaurant, which will sit in Lampy's current spot, Owner Jim McCoy said Wednesday, "We can merge the two menus together and bring a high class steakhouse to Endicott which I think will do reasonably well."

On top of keeping original menu items around, he added, "It gets me an opportunity also to keep a lot of my staff from both restaurants."

However, this new business venture is planned to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McCoy said when it comes to the opening, "It'll be as soon as we can after all restaurants are open, understand it's probably only going to be every other table."

It's a situation he said isn't promising.

"That's not good and that's not good for any restaurant, because they can't make ends meet with every other table."

He even mentioned the worst case scenario, saying, "Obviously if this coronavirus continues for many more months, we're going to be in the hole, we have to pull out, I think we can, I'm not really worried about it because I'm sure we'll do well."

And when asked how he plans to be successful amid the pandemic, McCoy said, "I wish I had an answer for you, we'll do what we do very well, we'll be the best restaurant in town, we'll do business and hopefully we're not at half staff for long...I don't have any magic formula."

The current spot where Number 5 sits is set to be turned into a gas station, convenience store and retail development.