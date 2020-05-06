(WBNG) -- With students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, WBNG is looking to honor seniors.

We're asking parents to send us photos of their senior students that we will air beginning in our May 18 newscast.

If you have a graduating senior, please upload a photo that shows something about them. It could be a portrait or a photo of them doing something they love.

WBNG cannot accept professional photos. Only non-professional pictures will be accepted. For more on the official rules, see below.

Official Rules:

No purchase necessary.

To enter go to wbng.com/senior-spotlight-send-us-your-photo to register for a chance to have your senior featured during 12 News. Only entries that are filled out completely will be considered eligible entries. Photos entered must be non-professional photos. One valid entry per contestant. Contest entries accepted Monday, May 4th-Friday, June 26, 2020.

WBNG cannot accept professional photos even if the photographer has given licensing rights. ONLY non-professional pictures will be accepted.

If your picture is chosen your senior will be featured during 12 News one day between Monday, May 18 and Friday, June 26, 2020.

Prize value is $0. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner. No cash substitutions permitted. Prize is non-transferable.

Winners will be randomly selected. If WBNG cannot find eligible winners, the prize will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

By uploading a photo, you grant to WBNG and its parent and affiliated companies an irrevocable, worldwide, and royalty free right and license to reproduce, publish, broadcast, display, and otherwise use the photo on air, online, or in any other media consistent with these Official Rules. You represent and warrant that you have the full right and authority to upload the photo and grant the foregoing right and license. You agree to indemnify, defend, save and hold harmless WBNG and its parent and affiliated companies (including each of such entity’s owners, directors, officers, employees, and agents) from and against any and all claims, demands, actions, judgments, costs, or expenses (including attorneys’ fees and court costs) incurred by any of them in connection with any breach of the foregoing representation and warranty.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible to enter this contest, and you must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a county within the WBNG Designated Market Area. The Employees of Quincy Media, Inc., WBNG License, LLC, WBNG Television, Inc., Sponsor, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this contest (collectively, “Sponsor Affiliates”), and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Employees of media companies within WBNG’s Designated Market Area are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

WBNG and its affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible. Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to WBNG and its affiliates the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. Winner's voice, name and likeness may be used for publicity purposes without further compensation.

WBNG and its affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

WBNG and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

Winners must sign a liability release, publicity release and accept or decline release.

Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion,

interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.