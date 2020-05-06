Super Cooper’s family gives back to community amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Wednesday the Busch Family gave back to essential workers and restaurants in honor of Super Cooper.

Wednesday marked the two year anniversary of Cooper's death.

The Busch family purchased gift cards from local restaurants to support the community, and then donated those gift cards to essential workers.

"Giving back to the community is like therapy for us, it helps us emotionally, so this is something that really means a lot to our heart to go out there and talk to people about Cooper and have everybody think about him today and bring smiles to people's faces," said Tara Busch, Cooper's mom.

The family put together Super Cooper gift baskets and handed them out to two of Cooper's favorite grocery stores.

They paid a visit to the Aldi's on Upper Front Street in Dickinson and to the Chenango Bridge Price Chopper, a total of 63 baskets were handed out.