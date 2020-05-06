‘Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough’ Community steps up to help family displaced by fire

(WBNG) -- The Rusnak family, owners of Brody's Pizza in Endicott already knew they had a lot of friends in the neighborhood.

"We've been open a little over a year and we have a very strong customer base here it's a small community," said Melissa Rusnak.

But after their home was devastated by a late night fire on Monday, April 27 they say they couldn't have imagined the support they'd receive after a high school friend stepped up to help.

"She said hey I set up a gofundme for you, Please let me do this I need to do this for you guys," Melissa said.

Just over a week later that gofundme has raised more than sixteen thousand dollars. Money the Rusnak's say will help them face the challenge of rebuilding in the midst of a global pandemic.

"It's been difficult as far as furniture shopping and trying to find mattresses and beds with the limited places that are open I'd say it's been difficult to say the least," said Jason Rusnak.

They say the fire has also been extremely difficult for their six children who were already adjusting to the challenges of the crisis such as remote learning.

"Our seven year old took it the hardest, at that age it's hard to understand that your treasures can be replaced," Melissa said.

The family began the COVID-19 crisis by stepping up to provide free school lunches for kids in the community before they were forced to temporarily close Brody's Pizza.

"The schools are amazing for what they're doing for the kids with the school lunches but maybe the kids might want a couple slices of pizza one day instead of a school lunch," said Melissa of decision to offer the lunches.

Now as they begin the process of rebuilding, the same community they stepped up to help is stepping up to return the favor.

"I don't know what the words are, I don't know if there are any words thank you just doesn't seem like enough," she said. "We just need to give a huge thank you to everyone for their support, to Kim for starting the gofundme, to our customers."

Melissa says she has another message for those customers who have supported them in their time of need:

"Come see us when we open back up. We'll get there."

The Rusnak's say they are working on plans to reopen Brody's Pizza and say they hope to see that happen as soon as next week.