Tioga County maps out plan to recover from virus

(WBNG) -- Tioga County officials says the Tioga County Economic Recovery Council held its first meeting last week working toward local support and guidance.

The county chairwoman reiterated Governor Andrew Cuomo saying each county must follow the state's reopening plan.

Each business in the county must create a work place readiness plan which follows CDC guidlines, safety precautions and state guidelines.

The county must also implement testing, telemedicine, and protect essential workers.

"It's all about working together," says Martha Sauerbrey, Chairwoman of Tioga County. "You cannot be an individual county and expect to open."