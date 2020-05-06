Unseasonable cold and snow chances loom overhead

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Frost, or freeze conditions possible in the coldest spots. Patchy fog possible. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 27-33

Thursday: Turning partly sunny, breezy and milder. Wind: W/NW 7-14G25 High: 54-58

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Frost possible. Wind: Light Low: 28-33





Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night is ahead, in fact we have a run of them coming and this is not good news to local agriculture. Overnight lows 5-7 days have a chance to continue to be near or below freezing. The coldest nights are this weekend when an unseasonably cold air mass visits. The time is now to prepare for protection of these plants/trees/vegetation – if possible. Frost is possible tonight with clouds expected to slowly decrease. Lows could range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday will be milder and windy at times. There is a chance of some late day showers. The precipitation chance is 30%. Lows Thursday night will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.





Low pressure scoots by to our south Friday. Rain moves in for the afternoon, but late in the day and overnight, snow will develop. There may be some minor accumulations overnight into Saturday morning, especially over the higher terrain. The track of this storm is very important. Early indications show a trace in the valleys to 3 or 4 inches of snow over the higher elevations. This will be monitored closely. Friday highs climb into the upper 40s, but drop into the upper 20s to around freezing Saturday morning.

Saturday looks blustery. Yes; we said ‘blustery’ in May. Highs struggle to 40 and chills will be in the 20s with a chance of lake snow and rain showers. Mothers Day remains chilly and windy under mostly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 40s to near 50, some 12-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and freeze conditions are likely.

Monday brings a 20% chance of showers with highs around 49. Next Tuesday remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The average high early next week is in the low 60s. Signs continue to point toward more seasonable temperatures returning by mid to late next week!