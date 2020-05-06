Widow of first Broome County COVID-19 victim released from hospital

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It has been a difficult six weeks for Sandra Polakovich and her family, but on Wednesday, she returned home from the hospital.

Polakovich was rushed to the ICU at UHS Wilson Medical Center on March 27. This was about a week after her 83-year-old husband, William, became the first person in Broome County to die from virus.

She spent four days on a ventilator before being released from the hospital for the first time and told to quarantine at home. She was readmitted into the hospital shortly afterward.

After spending more than two weeks at UHS a second time, Polakovich's COVID-19 test came back negative, and she was released again.

On Wednesday, hospital staff members held a socially-distanced celebration to honor Polakovich and her incredible journey.

