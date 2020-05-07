A minor task making a major difference: Piano man plays for seniors

(WBNG) -- One Apalachin man is doing his part to keep senior citizens happy during the pandemic.

His name is Rick Pedro and he's playing a key role in raising the spirits of nursing home residents across the Southern Tier.

Pedro has stopped by nursing homes in the area playing his piano.

He took advantage of the weather on Thursday to play at United Methodist Hilltop Campus.

He says he hopes to give residents and staff a break from being cooped up inside.

"Music kind of goes across the spectrum," Pedro told 12 News. "It reaches everybody. An upbeat song or a slower song, I think a song always brings a memory, and hopefully we'll bring a lot of good memories. Let people escape from being inside so much the way it is right now."

Pedro says he plans on playing for the Brookedale Assited Living Facility