A new state effort to connect farmers and food banks could solve many problems

(WBNG) -- After weeks of hearing about farmers who had to dump extra milk, there may finally be a solution.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new details of Nourish New York, a program to connect farmers with food banks. The goal of this $25 million initiative is to help out farmers, who have the supply, and food banks, who have the demand.

Food bank staff say they are happy to be able to help out those in need.

"We were a beneficiary of [the program] as well, so we're thankful to be part of that where we can then take that, and buy fresh produce, not just milk but other produce and farmers can be helped, and we can be helped to help our communities, so we're grateful for that," said Les Aylesworth, the director of CHOW.

CHOW says it has handed out over 6,500 emergency meal boxes to families since the pandemic began, and has given out about four times as much food over the past six to eight weeks as it did during this time last year.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D) says not only is this iniative a big win for food banks and the hungry, but also for farmers.

"We have the food, and we have the need, we need to find a way to put the two together," Lupardo told 12 News Thursday.

CHOW is holding its first ever milk giveaway on Friday, from 11-4 at its Otseningo Street warehouse.