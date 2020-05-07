‘Adopt a Senior’ Facebook group brings local high school seniors a new memory

SHERBURNE (WBNG) -- While local seniors deal with the news they won't be able to return to school to finish out their high school careers, one mother-daughter duo came up with a way to spread some cheer.

Arianne De'Angelo and her mother Shelly LoGerfo are giving back to the community with a Facebook group called "Adopt a Senior," which unites high school seniors with sponsors who can provide an act of kindness.

The group was created over the weekend, and already has over 1,400 members. Shelly said "we wanted to make an unforgettable moment they were supposed to have, even more unforgettable, and it blew up," with Arianne adding the highlight of the group has been seeing it rapidly grow.

The adoption process is simple. A parent or senior posts their bio in the group, and a sponsor can choose to "adopt" any given senior. The sponsor will then message the senior, and send a gift or sentiment to brighten their day.

Arianne said every senior on the page has been adopted at least once, and there has been a ton of positive reaction from parents and seniors in the community.

"They're in a little bit of a dark place and they're trying to figure out where is the light? Is there light? So this has brought a little bit of light to them," said Shelly.

