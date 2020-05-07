Binghamton announces it can test 200 people a day with new technology

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced a new partnership between the city, UHS and Rheonix Inc. of Ithaca.

The city purchased a new COVID-19 testing work station that allows for same day coronavirus testing.

UHS will be supplied with the work station and will purchase an additional station later. This will allow them to test 200 people for the coronavirus a day.

Mayor David says the new technology will help prepare the region for the reopening of the economy.

"Same day testing will also assist with quicker contact tracing across the board, " he says. "Binghamton is the first municipality in the nation to utilize the Rheonix technology."

The mayor says city police officers and firefighters will be the first to be tested followed by other city employees.