Binghamton house with a dark history approved to be demolished

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A house that has haunted the north side of Binghamton for more than three decades will be torn down.

6 1/2 Sturges Street is the house where 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey was raped and murdered in, in 1984. Now, the Commission on Architecture and Urban Design (CAUD) has approved to demolish the house, but it wasn't an easy road for Cheri's parents, David and Jean Lindsey.

"They said they wanted input from the neighborhood and people around the area, so we gave them all the input that they needed," said David.

David and Jean gathered more than 1600 signatures in just a few weeks on a petition that was submitted to CAUD.

"This community is great. They've been behind us from day one. Anything I ask, they'll reach out and help me out," said David.

The approval, David and Jean say, brings them much needed relief. After 36 years, they are ready to finally have some closure.

"Finally, finally it's coming down. We want to take the first swing," said Jean.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has spearheaded the demolition project. Here is his response to the approval:

"The demolition of the property at 6 1/2 Sturges Street will be one of the most important demolitions in Broome County. This step by CAUD paves the way for use to bring down the property, which I know Dave and Jean Lindsey have been waiting on for a long time. Thank you to CAUD for the approval, and the Broome County Legislature for the support through this process. Together we have made this a priority to do this for the Lindsey family."

The Lindsey's hope to see the property turned into a small community garden in Cheri's honor.