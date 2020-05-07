Car dealership reopening to generate sales-tax revenue, other May 7 Broome County updates

Broome County May 7 coronavirus update

County updates:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the state allowing in-person visits to car dealerships will help the county economy.

Garnar says car dealerships generate "a lot" of sales-tax revenue that the county depends on.

Additionally, Garnar says the PPE drop of location at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale will close after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone wishing to donate PPE after Friday may do so by dropping it off at the Emergency Services facility at 3006 Wayne St. in Endwell.

The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning Monday.

Garnar says the county has received over 275,000 PPE from donations.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 103 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

231 people have recovered from the virus and 23 people have died.

