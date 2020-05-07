Crews respond to tractor-trailer involved crash on I-81 North, lanes closed

5:50 P.M. UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to NY511, all lanes of traffic on I-81 North approaching exit 8 are blocked to traffic.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 7 to U.S. route 11 with entry to I-81 Northbound at exit 8

NY511 is reporting injuries.

(WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least one tractor-trailer on I-81 between exits 7 and 8 near Whitney Point.

As of 5:20 p.m., dispatchers are unable to confirm more information with 12 News.

