Cuomo: Eviction moratorium extended to August 20, late fees banned
(WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the state will extend the moratorium on evictions until August 20.
The measure was originally set to expire on June 20 for families affected financially by the coronavirus.
Additionally, the governor says the state will ban late fees and missed payment fees during the eviction moratorium period.
People who rent will also be able to use their security deposit as a payment and repay the deposit fee overtime.
New York On-Pause is set to expire on May 15. On that day, the first of four phases of reopening the economy is set to begin.