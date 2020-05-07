Endicott Village Board to hold meeting on industrial zoning laws amid battery facility concerns

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Thursday about industrial zoning laws.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. and will be held over Zoom.

A letter obtained by 12 News sent to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson's office by the Union-Endicott School District asks the Village Board to delay its decision over potential changes to zoning laws.

They say this is to "accommodate the Lithium Battery Recycling Project."

Union-Endicott School District Superintendent Nicole Wolfe and Board of Education President Dick Testa said they are concerned over the well being of their students.

The letter can be viewed below:

Mayor Jackson said this push for a change is not about any one facility. She told 12 News the zoning laws have no definition for recycling and they need to be changed.

Thursday evening's meeting notice says there will be no public comment period.

Sungeel MCC Americas claims it would be the first facility of its kind in the United States to recycle lithium ion batteries.

On March 27, the New York State Department of Conservation approved a permit for the construction of the recycling facility.

