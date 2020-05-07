Funnel cloud spotted near Skaneateles Thursday evening

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton received a report of a funnel cloud Thursday evening as a line of heavy rain and some thunder raced through the Finger Lakes.



NWS meteorologists believe it was a 'cold air funnel.'

Cold air funnels are not associated with supercell (rotating) thunderstorms and are usually spotted behind a cold front in a cool, to cold airmass.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) defines a cold air funnel as 'A funnel cloud or (rarely) a small, relatively weak tornado that can develop from a small shower or thunderstorm when the air aloft is unusually cold.'



Winds behind the front are blowing in a different direction (known as wind shear) than winds in the lower part of the atmosphere. The wind shear can create a vortex, or a funnel.



Cold air funnels do not typically reach the ground and become tornadoes. Although rare, it is not impossible. If it does happen, the tornado is usually weak (EF-0).



