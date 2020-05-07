BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - There is a heavy police presence on West End Avenue in Binghamton Thursday night.

The road is blocked off between Garfield Avenue and Serrell Avenue. The Binghamton mobile command center is on the scene as of 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Our crews on the scene witnessed one man being taken away in handcuffs.

Binghamton Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to track this developing story.