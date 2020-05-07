How much snow can be expected before the weekend?

Tonight: Any showers end. Turning partly cloudy to clear. Frost, or freeze likely. Patchy fog possible. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 27-33

Friday: AM sun. PM rain to wet snow. Chance of precipitation is 30-40% farther north/northwest and 90-100% south and southeast. Mixed and snow showers develop in the evening and turn to snow. Several inches of accumulations possible over higher terrain. Lowest accumulations, if any, in the valleys. See the forecast video below for a snowfall map. Wind: W 7-12 High: 45-50



Friday Night: Chance of snow early. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Frost and freeze conditions. Wind: NW 7-14 Low: 24-29

Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night is ahead, in fact we have a run of them coming and this is not good news to local agriculture. Overnight lows the next 5-6 days have a chance to continue to be near or below freezing. The coldest nights are likely this weekend when an unseasonably cold air mass visits. The time is now to prepare for protection of these plants/trees/vegetation – if possible. Frost is possible tonight with clouds expected to slowly decrease. Lows will range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Any showers will end into the early overnight tonight. Skies turn partly cloudy to clear. Some fog is possible toward morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Frost or freeze conditions are likely.



Low pressure scoots by to our south Friday. We start with some sun, but end with clouds. Rain moves in for the afternoon, but later in the day and into the early overnight, snow develops. There may be some minor accumulations overnight into Saturday morning, especially over the higher terrain. The track of this storm is very important. Early indications show a trace in the valleys to 3 or or 4 inches of snow over the higher elevations. A few spots in the Catskills will have the potential of seeing as much as 5-6” over about 2000ft. This will be monitored closely. The storm track will determine exact snowfall amounts. Friday highs climb into the upper 40s, but drop into the upper 20s to around freezing Saturday morning.

Saturday looks blustery. Yes, we said ‘blustery’ in May. Highs struggle to 40 and chills will be in the 20s with a chance of lake snow and rain showers. Mothers Day remains chilly and windy under mostly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 40s to near 50, some 12-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday brings a 20% chance of showers with highs around 50. Next Tuesday remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The average high early next week is in the low 60s. Signs continue to point toward more seasonable temperatures returning by mid to late next week and by Thursday highs approach 60!