How NYSDOT is ready to take on snowfall in May

(WBNG) -- Snow in the middle of May is uncommon, but the NYSDOT says it's ready for anything and has a warning for drivers.

With the travel ban recently lifted in Broome County and snow expected, the New York State Department of Transportation wants to make sure drivers are away of their surroundings.

"Don't let the time of year cloud your judgment," said NYSDOT Region 9 spokesperson, Scott Cook, after he says he recently saw more cars out on the roads. "If you see a plow, stay away. If a plow is working, if it has its blade down, if the plow is spreading salt, keep your distance. Don't try to pass it and let us do our job."

In the meantime, Cook says the department always has its plows at its locations, fueled and ready to go in case of unpredictable weather patterns. As for the amount of salt for the roads, he says they have plenty.

"Just in this region, we got almost 50,000 tons ready to go," said Cook.

He says depending on how the weather is forecasted in the next several hours, his crews will be pre-treating roads in the center of where a possible squall system could come through in the area.

At the NYSDOT Region Nine, Cook says a lot of them have been working from home as much as possible. He says crews out and about on the roadways have been taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Cook went on to say his department has not yet seen an economic impact from this pandemic in things like the budget, supplies, or hiring. He says there could be changes as the economy starts to re-open.