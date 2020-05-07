Local Schools give away a gallon of milk with school lunches

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Local schools gave away a gallon of milk to those who came to pick up school lunches.

Maine-Endwell High School was one of those schools on Thursday giving the milk out.

The milk was donated by the Dairy Farmers of America and a total of 10 districts in Broome County distributed gallons of milk.

This comes after milk give aways in Tioga County earlier this week.

Organizers say between Thursday and Friday a total of 4,000 gallons of milk will be distributed.

"I think overall its going to help not just the kids but the dairy farmers in general. Just by getting that product into the families and give the kids a nice healthy drink." said Bryan McCoy the food services director.

This is the second milk distribution in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of America.