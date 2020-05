(WBNG) -- New York State will now allow in-person showing of vehicles by appointment.

Vehicle sales can now be conducted remotely or electronically with in-person showings, returns and deliveries.

BREAKING-An important step just happened today in re-opening Broome’s economy:



“automotive sales conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle showing, return, and delivery by appointment only”



The ability for our car dealerships to do in person sales is HUGE. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) May 7, 2020

In a statement sent to 12 News, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said this was a step in the right direction to reopening the economy.

The announcement comes from Empire State Development.