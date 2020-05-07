NYSEG donates to local emergency COVID-19 response and recovery efforts

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- NYSEG announced on Thursday a $175,000 donation to local emergency and COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

NYSEG tells 12 News $125,000 of that donation will be designated to various COVID-19 relief funds, an additional $50,000 will be donated to 14 different food organizations in their service territory.

In April the energy company donated to various food banks across New York State, this donation is an expansion on that.

"What we decided to do was expand on that program," said President and CEO Carl Taylor.

Taylor continues, "We've taken it to the local level, so we are giving donations also to various small local food banks or food distribution services in the service territory."

Examples of some of the organizations recieving these donations include Meals on Wheel of Chemung county, Tioga county rural ministries and Broome County Office for Aging to name a few.