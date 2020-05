(WBNG)- The Unatego School District will be giving away free milk on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, they say they will be giving away free half gallons of milk at all three of their schools including the Unadilla Elementary School, the Unatego Middle/High School and the Otego Elementary School parking lots.

They will be giving it away from 11 a.m. until the supplies run out.

All of the milk donations are from Saputo Dairy in Delhi.