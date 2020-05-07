Winter in May?

THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Late day showers. 0-.10” 30% High 56 (54-60) Wind W 5-10 G 20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 32 (28-34)Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow 90% High 46 (44-48) Wind W 5-10 mph

We'll get some early sunshine Thursday, but with a cold front approaching, clouds will increase. This front will move in late in the day giving us a round of showers. Early showers tonight followed by skies turning partly cloudy.

A low passing to our south will give us mostly cloudy skies Friday. This low will give us rain showers mixing with snow showers during the day. As we cool, we'll have snow showers Friday night into Saturday. With a range of 0-3”, to as much as 4, not a lot of snow, but unusual for May.

Breezy and cold for Sunday, Mother's Day.

A low will give us mixed showers Monday, before a large body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.