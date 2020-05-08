3 gunmen fire weapons on Binghamton street, no arrests made

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Garfield Avenue Thursday evening.

They say a preliminary investigation revealed three gunmen fired shots on the street before officers arrived around 8 p.m.

Authorities say the gunmen may have fled into a residence at 181 West End Ave. and 14 Garfield Ave.

A SWAT Team evacuated and searched the residence at 181 West End Ave and recovered a handgun.

The residence at 14 Garfield Ave. was also searched but no suspects or weapons were found, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Binghamton authorities say there is no threat to public safety and do not believe the incident to be a random act.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Department.