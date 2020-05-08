A shot of Winter

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow 90% High 46 (44-50) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow. 0-3” Low 26 (24-28) Wind NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. A few rain showers possible. 40% High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 10-20 G40 mph

Just like yesterday, we'll get some early sunshine today, but with a low passing to our south, clouds will increase with afternoon rain and snow. With a range of 0-3”, to as much as 4, not a lot of snow, but unusual for May. Snow tapers to snow showers tonight.

Windy and cold Saturday with highs only in the 30s. We keep the windy and cold conditions Saturday night.

Breezy and cold for Sunday, Mother's Day.

A low will give us mixed showers Monday, before a large body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures are on the way.

