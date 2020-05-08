Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, the second person working in the White House complex to test positive this week.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The positive test for the Pence aide came one day after White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump says some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily.

Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.