Binghamton Police respond to ‘suspicious’ fire, make arrest on Matthews Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested a suspect after responding to a residential fire that occurred early Friday morning.

The Binghamton Police Department says 35-year-old Brian Shofkom of Binghamton was charged with the following:

Two counts of assault in the 2nd degree

Criminal obstruction breathing

Obstruction governmental administration

Resisting arrest

The police department says they responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. and arrived on scene at 193 Matthews St.

They say the fire is suspicious in nature.

Police officials say upon arrival, they were advised that there may still be people on the second floor of the building.

They say two Binghamton Police Officers began to search for and evacuate residents that were inside.

Police officials say while the officers were in the second-floor stairwell, Shofkom approached them from behind.

They say Shofkam pushed one officer and attacked the other. The police department also says he and the officer fell down the second-floor stairs.

The police department says the officers were able to take Shofkom into custody.

Additionally, the police department says both officers were treated for injuries at a hospital and were later released.

The suspect was not injured, they say.

The Binghamton Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.