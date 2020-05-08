CHOW warehouse distributes milk to community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The CHOW Warehouse distributed thousands of gallons of milk on Friday from its facility in Binghamton.

The milk came from Broome-Tioga BOCES donations as well as a diary farm from Delhi.

On Thursday the warehouse did its first run of the distribution, Friday was the second day to make sure the community had a chance to get what they needed.

"We know that milk is a staple in our diet and we know with what has been going on with COVID-19 a lot of farmers have lost sales with the closures of schools, dining halls, etc. and they've had to dump a lot of milk" said Les Aylesworth the Director of CHOW.

Aylesworth continues, "With recent funding and recent movement theres been the ability to donate milk and be able to purchase milk for donations."

As a food bank CHOW says they are one of the beneficiaries of being able to buy milk for donations.

Over the past couple of weeks the warehouse acquired thousands of gallons of milk for this distribution event.

Helping dairy farmers get their product out, and getting it to the people who need it within the community.