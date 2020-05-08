Expert: Jobs to return to Southern Tier, but slowly

(WBNG) -- On May 15, if a region meets certain criteria, manufacturing and construction workers will be able to return to work across New York.

This is part of a four-phase plan to get the economy reopened after COVID-19 concerns shut much of the workforce down put put over 30 million Americans out of work.

Broome-Tioga Workforce Director Robert Murphy says other jobs in the area won't return until later.

Murphy predicts restaurant jobs will not return until mid-June. And some positions may return as a part-time position if restaurants can only open at 25 to 50 percent capacity.

The Department of Labor is offering different job training over the phone and virtually. For more information, click here.

To see jobs looking to hire as of May 8, click here.

On May 7, the Town of Owego Highway Department released a statement to 12 News saying it looking for workers.

It says workers will be on the job from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Thursday.

Those interested should pick up an application at the Town of Owego Highway Department.