Crews respond to early morning fire in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At least two people had to be taking to the hospital after an early-morning building fire in Binghamton.

It happened at 193 Matthews Street in the city.

12 News spoke with a resident, who lived in the building, and said she woke up to her neighbor running down the stairs and yelling "Get out! There's a fire!"

Our 12 news crew at the scene also saw at least two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.

No word on the severity of the injuries or what caused the fire in the first place.

