First responders go on massive parade route to thank health care workers

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Friday, a Health Care Heroes Parade departed from the Oakdale Mall on a tour of the county.

Each municipality brought their fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

The parade route included 15 locations, every nursing home in the county and the hospitals, all to thank the health care workers for what they are doing.

Parade organizer Eileen Konecny says its the least she can do to thank all those on the front lines.

"I think our frontline workers are incredible and some of the bravest people in the world to keep showing up at work, its amazing and this is the least I can do to thank them for their service," she says.

Eileen shared that her mom is a resident at Hilltop Nursing Home and she has been very close with the workers as she gets updates regarding COVID-19.

Originally the parade was aimed to lift up the spirits of those working hard at Hilltop Nursing home, however the idea quickly grew in popularity and before she knew it everyone was on board for a county wide tour.