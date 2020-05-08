Garnar to host Zoom calls with local businesses, discuss reopening

Broome County May 8 coronavirus update:

Reopening:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced he will meet with local businesses to discuss the re-imaging of the economy through Zoom calls next week.

The Zoom meetings will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at noon by registration.

To register, go to the county's website by clicking here

Garnar says state government officials will have the final say when it comes to reopening.

New York On-Pause expires May 15. Manufacturing and construction jobs are expected to return to work then in the the first of four phases into reopening.

Coronavirus number:

There are 104 cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

234 people recovered from the virus and 23 people have died.

To see where cases are located in the county, click here.