Hiring now! Owego Highway Department looking for seasonal employees

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Many businesses and areas around the country have experienced layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in Tioga County, the Town of Owego Highway Department is looking for help.

The department is hiring seasonal workers to help maintain Owego's 210 miles of roadways.

Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci Jr., says the hirings are entry-level positions, and believes the work helps build self-esteem work ethic, and gives people some extra cash in their back pockets.

"We have to have these seasonal people. We have a lot of road work that needs to be done , and that doesn't stop due to this pandemic," he said.

The supervisor is hoping these hirings will send a message to residents that Owego is trending back toward normalcy, and commended his town's response in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.

"The community comes together and this is no different," Castellucci said. "You can see people helping each other. You can see local people supporting local businesses."

Castellucci added he is looking to suspend Owego's emergency declaration next week.

There will be a meeting with department heads in the near future.