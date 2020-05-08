Kindergarten students learn life-saving skill

AFTON (WBNG) -- Students across New York are online learning. But when it comes to classes that are hands-on, teachers are getting extra creative.

Students in the Afton Central School District have been posting videos of them practicing hands-only CPR, a lesson they just wrapped up before schools closed.

"We do do K through 12 hands-only CPR every year and we feel it's so important to be part of everyday life because you never know when it's going to be needed," said physical education teacher Cathy Decker.

Decker's kindergarten students have been practicing the skill on things like stuffed animals, helping them continue to learn each step and the purpose of what they are doing.

"You call 9-1-1 and then you start CPR," said kindergarten student Hunter.

"It helps the blood pump through," said kindergarten student Gabe.

CPR is an important lesson that hits close to home for Decker.

A few months back, she needed help herself.

"This February, February 28th, I went down in school and was saved in school with them doing CPR on me. So it's gone full cycle," said Decker. "I feel extremely lucky that I was at a place where basically everybody knew what to do."

So before you say kindergarten may be young to learn CPR, you're never too young to help save a life.

"They can help just telling a grown up what to do if a grown up doesn't know," said Afton pool aide Matt Mercilliott.

The students have also been learning about calling 9-1-1 and how to speak with dispatchers.