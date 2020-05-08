Mirabito Hometown Hero: Ms. Ashley’s Virtual Classroom

(WBNG) -- Ashley Montalvo decided to take action as soon as she found out that schools were put on hold due to COVID-19.

"I was at church when I found out," she said. "So I prayed with my friend to think of what we could do to help."

Montalvo, one of the Center Directors for Family Enrichment Network, came up with an idea to help young students in Broome County learn from home on Zoom. "Ms. Ashley's Virtual Classroom" teaches two sessions, five days a week for children pre-school aged all the way up to the third grade level.

What started for just Broome County reached students across the world. Ms. Ashley now teaches kids from Hawaii, Columbia and South Africa. "I never thought I would have to include time zones," she joked.

